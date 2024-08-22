Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 78,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,867. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.94.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

