Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $461.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.09 and a 200 day moving average of $443.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

