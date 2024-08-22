Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.50. 49,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

