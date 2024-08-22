Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.73. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.