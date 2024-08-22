Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FBCG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.18. 278,382 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

