Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 100,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $53.25.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

