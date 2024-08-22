Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 690,882 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $22,839,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 186,841 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $5,592,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $3,710,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.3 %

BUFF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,823 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $436.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

