Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPMO opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $91.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

