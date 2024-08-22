Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,647,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $497.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,668. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

