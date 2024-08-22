Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,641 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,026,000 after acquiring an additional 381,232 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $10,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after acquiring an additional 173,575 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 315,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 152,972 shares during the period.

PAR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.82. 290,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,726. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.18. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $55.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

