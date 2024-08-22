Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,269,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.84. 111,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.