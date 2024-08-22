Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,645. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $189.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

