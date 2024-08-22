Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 190,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

ADP stock opened at $267.85 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $269.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

