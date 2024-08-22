Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.75 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 6,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $345.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

