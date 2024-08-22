Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,333 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.75.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

