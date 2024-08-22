Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.38 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

