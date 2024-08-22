Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.80 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 3,316.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,232 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVOG stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

