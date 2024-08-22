Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,277 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.