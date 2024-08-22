Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.09 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.