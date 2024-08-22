Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.92. 439,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399,628. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.