Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,133,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,362,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 81,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,555. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

