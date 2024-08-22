Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JULW. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 196,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 105,714 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,397,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JULW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.96. 154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,660. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

