Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.34% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 134.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 643,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,716,000 after acquiring an additional 369,045 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 333,490 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 156,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,875 shares in the last quarter.

DIVI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.80. 15,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,172. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $813.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

