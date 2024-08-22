Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.