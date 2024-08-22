Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Loews by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 80.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.99. 11,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

