Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 123.0% during the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 245,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 386,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

WMB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.56. 119,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

