Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 935,239 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,682,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after acquiring an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

