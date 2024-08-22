Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PVAL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $555.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

