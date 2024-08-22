Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 107 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,687,339,000 after buying an additional 3,761,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,676,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,479,011,000 after acquiring an additional 394,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after purchasing an additional 837,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,877,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,630 shares of company stock valued at $23,447,151. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $485.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,352. The company has a market cap of $125.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.83 and a 52 week high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.