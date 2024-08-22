Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Medpace by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,572,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital grew its position in Medpace by 800.1% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,886,000 after buying an additional 338,610 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MEDP traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $395.71. 122,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.05. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.