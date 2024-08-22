Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,197 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.