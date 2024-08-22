Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $5,160,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK opened at $558.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,257 shares of company stock worth $11,192,946 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.29.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

