Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.86. 25,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.66.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

