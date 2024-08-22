Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $160.90. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.