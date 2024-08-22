Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.95. 28,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average of $110.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.