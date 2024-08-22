Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 172.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BALT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 293,176 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $661.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

