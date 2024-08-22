Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,133.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 388,603 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after acquiring an additional 347,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 291,079 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,587 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.69. 267,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

