Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,331 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $88.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

