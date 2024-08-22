Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE UPS opened at $128.74 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

