Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $498.68. 21,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.51 and a 200 day moving average of $442.53. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $502.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

