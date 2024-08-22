Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 14,863 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,863 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.43 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

