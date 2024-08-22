Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 15,125 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,125 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

