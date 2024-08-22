Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,052 Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 3.57% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000.

Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

