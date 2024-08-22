Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,108 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

