Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.29. 17,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,208. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.