Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 27,993 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,993 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 114,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,665,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

