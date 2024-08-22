Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

