Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,862 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $79.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.