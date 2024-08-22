Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 446 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.5 %

URI traded down $10.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $713.91. 15,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,626. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $680.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

