Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.59. 6,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,459. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average is $117.89.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

